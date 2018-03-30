Ohio mayor seeks special counsel to investigate city manager

CINCINNATI (AP) - The mayor of Cincinnati says he will ask the City Council next week to approve hiring a special counsel to examine allegations of inappropriate behavior by the city manager he's been trying to force out.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Mayor John Cranley said in a statement Friday "the last few weeks have been very difficult" as his dispute with City Manager Harry Black concerning Cranley's allegations of "inappropriate behavior" by Black roils city government.
The Council has rejected a $423,000 buyout offer agreed to by Black and Cranley.
Councilman Chris Seelbach, a Cranley critic, previously suggested hiring a special counsel to investigate both Cranley and Black. Seelbach says Cranley should not dictate the terms or structure of an investigation.
Seelbach says people want answers about "the entire situation."
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
