A monkey's on the loose in North Miami Beach

A monkey's on the loose in North Miami Beach

The little primate’s likely an escapee from Dania Beach Vervet Project about 10 miles away. (Source: WSVN/CNN) The little primate’s likely an escapee from Dania Beach Vervet Project about 10 miles away. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL (WSVN/CNN) – A monkey’s been making the rounds in South Florida in recent weeks.

On Thursday, the primate showed up in North Miami Beach, near Northeast 16th Avenue and 172nd Street.

Zachary Groffman said, at first, he didn’t even realize that he had spotted a monkey.

“I thought I saw a dog running down the street. Then he started jumping on the fence over here,” he said. “It’s crazy.”

It’s not every day you spot a monkey in America.

“I thought I was seeing things,” Groffman said. “I had to run down here to make sure it was real.”

He called police. They showed up, along with a Florida Fish and Wildlife crew.

The experts think they know what type of primate the little social climber is.

“It definitely matches the body shape of a Vervet monkey,” said anthropologist Missy Williams with heads the Dania Beach Vervet Project.

Wild monkeys live at West Lake Park in Dania Beach about 10 miles to the north. Williams said this monkey likely came from there.

Williams said the monkey should be left alone and Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill agreed.

“It’s a non-native animal. Any non-native primate, to me, has the potential of spreading disease, has the potential of being cornered and maybe becoming aggressive,” Magill said. “He could be dangerous to people, so I think people need to be very aware of that and stay away from that animal.”

Williams said Vervet monkeys are very adaptable and have a great sense of direction. She believes this monkey could eventually find his way back to West Lake Park.

