Police: Dad hid cocaine in 9-year-old son's coat

A Forest Park father is being held in the Hamilton County Jail after admitting to hiding cocaine in his son's coat pocket to avoid getting arrested.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a 9-year-old boy was taken to St. Joseph's Orphanage in Anderson Township on an emergency custody order.

On March 30, RENU Agents executed a search warrant at 11539 Geneva Road in Forest Park. Agents encountered deplorable and hazardous living conditions.

Forest Park Fire and Police assisted in securing the condemned residence, the sheriff's office said.

The boy reportedly approached a staff member at the orphanage and turned over 17.5 grams of cocaine, which he found in his pocket.

Kenneth Watson, 41, is charged with drug trafficking, drug possession of cocaine and endangering children.

Watson is expected to be arraigned on Saturday, March 31.

