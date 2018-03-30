After pension overhaul, Kentucky lawmakers eye tax changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - In just seven hours this week, Kentucky lawmakers introduced and passed a 291-page overhaul of the state's pension system without revealing one word of the proposal to the public.
They could do it again Monday, only this time with taxes.
The Kentucky House and Senate have passed competing versions of a two-year operating budget. Lawmakers met privately on Friday in an effort to find a compromise. But House and Senate leaders say they are working on a plan to overhaul the state tax code.
Lawmakers must pass a spending plan by Monday if they want to preserve their right to override any potential vetoes. Budget negotiators do not plan to formally meet again until Monday, setting up the possibility of lawmakers unveiling and passing a bill on the same day.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
