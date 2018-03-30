Woman gives birth to baby in car on way to hospital

The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.Full Story >
The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.Full Story >
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.Full Story >
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.Full Story >
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.Full Story >
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.Full Story >
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.Full Story >
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.Full Story >
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.Full Story >
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.Full Story >