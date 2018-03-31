Marshals arrest Ohio man wanted in ex-girlfriend's slaying

CLEVELAND (AP) - A fugitive task force has arrested a man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland.
A U.S. Marshals Service spokesman says 35-year-old Yaphet Bradley rammed a task force vehicle and tried to flee before being taken into custody Friday night in Cleveland. A 25-year-old woman with Bradley was arrested for felony drug warrants.
Authorities say Bradley shot 31-year-old Miriam Johnson, of Cleveland Heights, in the head and stabbed her multiple times before disposing of her body earlier this month. He's charged with aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
A second man has been charged with gross abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping Bradley.
Court records don't indicate whether Bradley has any attorney.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The rain pushed to the southeast of Cincinnati metro leaving behind a chilly afternoon for Cincinnati Reds baseball - but at least it was dry.Full Story >
The rain pushed to the southeast of Cincinnati metro leaving behind a chilly afternoon for Cincinnati Reds baseball - but at least it was dry.Full Story >
A Forest Park father is being held in the Hamilton County Jail after admitting to hiding cocaine in his son's coat pocket to avoid getting arrested.Full Story >
A Forest Park father is being held in the Hamilton County Jail after admitting to hiding cocaine in his son's coat pocket to avoid getting arrested.Full Story >
As of Friday afternoon, the latest models were showing a mix of rain, wet snow, and possibly patchy freezing rain in the Tri-State from late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.Full Story >
As of Friday afternoon, the latest models were showing a mix of rain, wet snow, and possibly patchy freezing rain in the Tri-State from late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.Full Story >
School systems across Kentucky called off Friday classes in the wake of the passage of a pension reform bill.Full Story >
School systems across Kentucky called off Friday classes in the wake of the passage of a pension reform bill.Full Story >
This Good Friday a Camp Dennison family is blessed with a baby girl, but she came a little earlier than expected.Full Story >
This Good Friday a Camp Dennison family is blessed with a baby girl, but she came a little earlier than expected.Full Story >