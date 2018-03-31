Single-winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Stonelick Township early Saturday morning.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Stonelick Township early Saturday morning.Full Story >
The rain pushed to the southeast of Cincinnati metro leaving behind a chilly afternoon for Cincinnati Reds baseball - but at least it was dry.Full Story >
The rain pushed to the southeast of Cincinnati metro leaving behind a chilly afternoon for Cincinnati Reds baseball - but at least it was dry.Full Story >
A Forest Park father is being held in the Hamilton County Jail after admitting to hiding cocaine in his son's coat pocket to avoid getting arrested.Full Story >
A Forest Park father is being held in the Hamilton County Jail after admitting to hiding cocaine in his son's coat pocket to avoid getting arrested.Full Story >
As of Friday afternoon, the latest models were showing a mix of rain, wet snow, and possibly patchy freezing rain in the Tri-State from late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.Full Story >
As of Friday afternoon, the latest models were showing a mix of rain, wet snow, and possibly patchy freezing rain in the Tri-State from late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.Full Story >
School systems across Kentucky called off Friday classes in the wake of the passage of a pension reform bill.Full Story >
School systems across Kentucky called off Friday classes in the wake of the passage of a pension reform bill.Full Story >