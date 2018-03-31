Stonelick Township UDF robbed at gunpoint, sheriffs looking for suspect

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect they say robbed a UDF at gunpoint in Stonelick Township early Saturday morning (credit: Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Stonelick Township early Saturday morning.

The Clermont County Communications Center say they received a 911 call about an aggravated robbery around 4:15 a.m. at the United Dairy Farmers at 2023 State Route 131.

Goshen Township, Miami Township, and Owensville police all responded and assisted the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Police say that a man described as being around 5 feet 9 inches in height, dressed in all black with a ski mask covering his face, carrying a gun came into the store and demanded money.

Once the man received the money from both registers he left the store, police say.

Police used a K9 unit which lead them to a nearby wooded area where they believe the suspect got into a vehicle and left.

Police say no one was injured in the robbery and no customers were inside the store at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.