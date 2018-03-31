Federal prison project in Kentucky wins final approval

By The Associated Press



A Kentucky congressman says federal officials have given the green light to build a prison in an Appalachian county hard hit by the coal economy's downturn.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers says the Federal Bureau of Prisons has signaled its intent to move forward with the prison project in Letcher County in southeastern Kentucky. The Republican congressman says he was notified of the agency's decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Rogers says the prison is expected to have 300 to 400 employees.

A 700-acre site on reclaimed mine land at Roxana has been chosen as the site for the prison. Federal officials will start acquiring the land, which is expected to take about a year.

Letcher County's economy has been reeling from a big decline in coal jobs in recent years.

