Ohio sets catch limits for Lake Erie walleye, yellow perch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has set its Lake Erie catch limits for walleye this season.
The department says that from May 1 until March 1, 2019, the daily bag limit will be six walleye of at least 15 inches in length. The limit is four until April 30.
The yellow perch limit will remain at 30 with no size requirements.
ODNR says most walleye caught this year will come from 2014 and 2015 hatches. Walleye from the 2014 hatch are expected to be 16 to 24 inches in length. The 2014 hatch accounted for just over half of the 1.3 million walleye caught last year.
The agency says "excellent" yellow perch fishing is expected in the western basin, but will continue to be diminished in the central basin.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Stonelick Township early Saturday morning.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Stonelick Township early Saturday morning.Full Story >
The rain pushed to the southeast of Cincinnati metro leaving behind a chilly afternoon for Cincinnati Reds baseball - but at least it was dry.Full Story >
The rain pushed to the southeast of Cincinnati metro leaving behind a chilly afternoon for Cincinnati Reds baseball - but at least it was dry.Full Story >
A Forest Park father is being held in the Hamilton County Jail after admitting to hiding cocaine in his son's coat pocket to avoid getting arrested.Full Story >
A Forest Park father is being held in the Hamilton County Jail after admitting to hiding cocaine in his son's coat pocket to avoid getting arrested.Full Story >
As of Friday afternoon, the latest models were showing a mix of rain, wet snow, and possibly patchy freezing rain in the Tri-State from late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.Full Story >
As of Friday afternoon, the latest models were showing a mix of rain, wet snow, and possibly patchy freezing rain in the Tri-State from late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.Full Story >
School systems across Kentucky called off Friday classes in the wake of the passage of a pension reform bill.Full Story >
School systems across Kentucky called off Friday classes in the wake of the passage of a pension reform bill.Full Story >