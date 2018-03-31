Putin's spokesman likens Weinstein accusers to prostitutes

The Boone and Kenton County School District say they will be closed Monday.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Stonelick Township early Saturday morning.Full Story >
The rain pushed to the southeast of Cincinnati metro leaving behind a chilly afternoon for Cincinnati Reds baseball - but at least it was dry.Full Story >
A Forest Park father is being held in the Hamilton County Jail after admitting to hiding cocaine in his son's coat pocket to avoid getting arrested.Full Story >
As of Friday afternoon, the latest models were showing a mix of rain, wet snow, and possibly patchy freezing rain in the Tri-State from late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaFull Story >
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedFull Story >
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseFull Story >
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.Full Story >
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.Full Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
