NKY schools close Monday to allow teachers, public to protest

The Boone and Kenton County School District say they will be closed Monday.

Boone County's superintendent say this comes in response to the Kentucky Education Association's request to close schools.

The two school districts join Covington Schools as the latest to shut their doors to students Monday.

Superintendent Randy Poe said in a letter that this will allow school employees, the public, and their families to travel to Frankfort to advocate for funding for public education.

Late Thursday night, the Kentucky House and Senate passed a bill to overhaul the state's public pension system and sent the legislation to the governor's desk. Teachers have voiced their opposition to the pension reform bill.

If signed, the bill could limit the number of sick days teachers can put towards their retirement and there would be no change to the cost of living adjustment staying at 1.5 percent.

Florence—The Boone County School District, in collaboration with the Boone County Education Association and the Boone County Board of Education, has decided to close schools on Monday, April 2, 2018. Our response comes after yesterday's press conference with the Kentucky Education Association request for school closure. This will allow not just public school employees, but also the public and their families travel to Frankfort to advocate for Funding for Public Education. Drastic times call for drastic action. Although, closing school is the last thing anyone wants to do, one of the reasons for this decision to close school is because educators feel one of their main responsibilities is to advocate for the children of the Commonwealth. We have attempted every other means of communication, action, and advocacy. Now, it seems that our Governor and Legislature still have not yet internalized the importance of putting our students and families first. We encourage all of our Boone County families and community to travel with us in solidarity. We must educate our lawmakers on the need to find new streams of revenue to fully fund our vital Public Services, including Public Education. Sincerely, Randy J. Poe, Ed.D. Superintendent of Schools

Kenton County Schools made their announcement on their twitter account.

The school district says they will be closed Monday so that they can advocate together as a team in Frankfort.

However, Kenton County says Turkey Foot Middle School and Simon Kenton High School will still serve lunch for students Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Kenton County School District will be CLOSED Monday, April 2 so #TeamKenton can advocate together in Frankfort as one team..... — KCSD (@TheKCSD) March 31, 2018

.... After discussions with our board, our association and receiving messages from members of our team, we are all in agreement that #TeamKenton will stand united for public education, our TEAM and our KIDS! — KCSD (@TheKCSD) March 31, 2018

Turkey Foot Middle School and Simon Kenton High School will be serving lunch for students on Monday, April 2 from 11 am to 1pm #teamkenton — KCSD (@TheKCSD) March 31, 2018

