Jury awards $229K to haunted house owners in sale to school

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) - A jury has decided the owners of a popular haunted house in suburban Columbus should receive $229,000 from a school district that wants the property for a bus turnaround.
The Columbus Dispatch reports a Delaware County jury spent around two hours this week deciding how much Buckeye Valley Local School District should pay Angie and Brent Stooksbury for their Haunted Hoorah in Ashley.
The district went to court to acquire the property through eminent domain. The couple sought more than $300,000 for the home they acquired at a 2013 sheriff's sale for $11,000. The district wanted to pay $100,000.
Brent Stooksbury testified at trial the couple spent $160,000 on upgrades.
The couple says the haunted house drew around 8,000 visitors last October. They're looking for a new haunted house location.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade is scheduled for Monday afternoon.Full Story >
The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade is scheduled for Monday afternoon.Full Story >
As of Friday afternoon, the latest models were showing a mix of rain, wet snow, and possibly patchy freezing rain in the Tri-State from late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.Full Story >
As of Friday afternoon, the latest models were showing a mix of rain, wet snow, and possibly patchy freezing rain in the Tri-State from late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.Full Story >
Travis Steele is the new head basketball coach at Xavier.Full Story >
Travis Steele is the new head basketball coach at Xavier.Full Story >
The Boone and Kenton County School District say they will be closed Monday.Full Story >
The Boone and Kenton County School District say they will be closed Monday.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Stonelick Township early Saturday morning.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Stonelick Township early Saturday morning.Full Story >