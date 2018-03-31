Mother gives birth to triplets after having twins

Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.Full Story >
Count Jalen Rose among those who want players to share in some of the millions brought in by the NCAA tournament.
Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.
The lucky numbers were 59, 46, 28, 11 and 31. The Mega Ball was 1.
In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward.
