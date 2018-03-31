Mother gives birth to triplets after having twins

Teri Nobles has given birth to one child, twins and now triplets. (Source: WLS/CNN)

JOLIET, IL (WLS/CNN) – It's hard to believe that just a few years ago Teri Nobles and her significant other Mario Aguirre were preparing for twins.

There was a pregnant pause last year when Nobles told Aguirre to get ready for three children.

"He kind of looked at me for a second," said Teri Nobles. "We went to the doctor and he said there were two sacks and again we just stared at each other."

Now the triplets are here. Two of them are identical.

The couple has three other children from previous relationships. One twin died last year at child birth.

Logan Benson, 10, is Nobles' oldest child. He remembers doing the math when he found out he had three more brothers on the way.

"I wasn't sure if they were serious or anything," Benson said.

Dr. Vibhaben Thaker is a neonatologist at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove said this was her first patient who has given birth to one child, then twins, followed by triplets.

"(She) just to have the triplets with one set of identical twins is about one in 100,000 to one in 250,000 and then with her history it is very hard to put the numbers,” Thaker said. “I tried to see but I couldn't find a story like her.”

"It is unique and blessing and as we mentioned we are short one we still feel it is not enough," said Aguirre.

If the pattern holds up, the couple is due for quadruplets.

"If we were to get pregnant again there would be probably four with my luck,” said Nobles. “It would be a blessing don't get me wrong, but I think we cut it off after the three."

