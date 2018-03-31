Xavier names Travis Steele new head coach

Travis Steele is the new head basketball coach at Xavier.



Steele has spent the last nine seasons on Xavier's staff and most recently as Chris Mack's top assistant.



Steele is known for a creative offensive mind and one of the best recruiters in the Midwest.



Steele takes over just days after Chris Mack left Xavier to become the next head coach at Louisville.



Steele is a graduate of Butler University. He and his wife, Amanda, have a two-year-old son.



