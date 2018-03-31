Play ball: Traffic guide for the Findlay Market Opening Day parade

Findlay Market Opening Day Parade is schedule for Monday, April 2. The City of Cincinnati announced road closures for the parade

Play ball!

Cincinnati Reds fans can officially sing 'Take Me out to the Ballgame' as they make their way to Great American Ball Park for games this summer.

Though the Reds have already graced the diamond, there's still one opening day tradition left to enjoy.

The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The City of Cincinnati announced road closings to accommodate the parade.

Findlay Market area streets closing at 8 a.m.:

Race Street – closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

– closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Elm Street - closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

- closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Findlay Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

- closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street Elder Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

- closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street Green Street - closed between Vine Street and Logan Street

- closed between Vine Street and Logan Street Henry Street - closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street

- closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street Dunlap Street - closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street

- closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street Logan Street - closed between Liberty Street and Findlay Street

Parade route closing at 11:15 a.m.:

Liberty Street - closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway

- closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway Central Parkway - closed between Vine Street and Elm Street

- closed between Vine Street and Elm Street Race Street - closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street

- closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street Fifth Street - closed between Elm Street and Sentinel Street

The parade will begin at the intersection of Race and Liberty streets before turning south on Race Street to Fifth Street. The parade will then travel east on Fifth Street to the demarcation area at Sentinel Street.

Cross streets closing at 11:15 a.m.

Fifteenth Street - closed between Republic Street and Elm Street

- closed between Republic Street and Elm Street Fourteenth Street - closed between Elm Street and Republic Street

- closed between Elm Street and Republic Street Thirteenth Street - closed between Race Street and Vine Street

- closed between Race Street and Vine Street Twelfth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

- closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Court Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Ninth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Eighth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Seventh Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Sixth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

- closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Vine Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

– closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Walnut Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

– closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Main Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Sycamore Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Broadway Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Parking within the closed streets will be restricted, the city says. Drivers are being warned that their vehicles may be towed.

The city says that people will still be able to access downtown hotels that are along the parade route and for more information drivers can ask Cincinnati Police for assistance.

City officials say Metro buses will still be in service but their downtown stops may be altered. The Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar will resume service once the parade is finished.

For more information you can visit the parade's website.

