Cincinnati Police District 5 opening temporary location Monday

Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters on Ludlow Avenue is closing for good Sunday, city officials say.

Monday, the temporary location for the office will open at 7 a.m. at 5837 Hamilton Avenue in College Hill.

City officials say this move will not disrupt police services in all of the District 5 neighborhoods. The temporary location will house all employees and operations.

The city also announced there will be a third public meeting to develop a plan for a new permanent District 5 location on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Officials say that will take place at the McKie Recreation Center at 1655 Chase Avenue in Northside.

