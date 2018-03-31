Police: Man killed in Westwood shooting, suspects fled with baby

Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3100 block of Ferncrest Court.

A man was shot in the torso, police say. He died after medics responded to the scene.

Police say three black men and a black woman with a baby fled the area in a silver Honda CRV with the passenger rear window broken out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

