Cincinnati labor unions support mayor's call for special counsel to investigate city manager

Three Cincinnati labor unions are supporting Mayor John Cranley's call for a special prosecutor to investigate misconduct allegations against City Manager Harry Black.

AFSCME Ohio Council 8, Cincinnati Organized and Dedicated Employees, and Fire Fighters Union Local 48 also will encourage city employees to come forward with information about the Black's conduct without fear of reprimand, according to a statement released Saturday by CODE representative Chris Jenkins on behalf of the three organizations.

"Together these unions represent more than 4,000 City employees," Jenkins said. "These employees are held to high standards of professional conduct. As the city’s chief administrator, the city manager should lead by example and abide by the same rules that apply to all other employees."

Jenkins said Black has publicly admitted to conduct that would subject any other city employee to discipline.

"We hope that City Council will join the mayor’s effort to appoint a special counsel so that the full truth regarding the city manager’s conduct can be known and a fair determination as to his employment made," Jenkins said. "To do otherwise would tell thousands of city employees that the rules that apply to them do not apply to the city’s highest ranking officials."

