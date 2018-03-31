Students revolt over financial aid scandal at Howard

Student protesters at Howard University are demanding change after the university admitted employees mishandled financial aid funds. (Source: @SLNTV/@HUResist)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA/CNN) - Students at Howard University in Washington, D.C are fed up.

They took control of the school's administration building to demand change after the university confirmed reports of years of embezzlement by financial aid employees.

"What is a true black university and who does it serve? Does it serve the administration who are trying to exploit the students’ financial aid or does it serve all black people, all black students on this campus," asked Juan Demetrixx, a student at Howard.

The group's leaders issued a list of wide-ranging demands and said they won't stand down until the administration addresses them.

On Tuesday, a blog post, that has since been deleted, detailed allegations of financial misconduct at the historically black university.

A day later, Howard President Dr. Wayne Frederick confirmed the scandal.

In 2017, an audit found that some employees received more money than their education cost and pocketed the difference.

Between 2007 and 2016, some employees received grants to attend classes -- in addition to having their tuition waived.

Annual tuition at Howard runs over $40,000.

"How somebody was able to embezzle so much money from financial aid, why we don't have sufficient housing for the number of undergraduate students here and why the administration building has no relationship with the students on campus," Howard student Sydnee Jenkins said.

Six people were fired after the audit, but students say that's not enough and are asking the university's president to resign.

"I think that's a fair question to ask. I feel that I directed my team to take the appropriate action," Frederick said.

