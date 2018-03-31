Students revolt over financial aid scandal at Howard

In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the...Full Story >
Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.
Spurred by revelations of financial misconduct, protesters took control of Howard University's administration building late last week.
Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman says the sexual harassment complaints against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were made by actresses who were effectively "prostitutes.".
