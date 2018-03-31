Cincinnati Zoo celebrates Easter with egg hunt for animals

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden held its annual Easter Celebration on Saturday.

Staff members oversaw an "egg-citing" event for children that included treat stations throughout the park, children’s activities, popular animal egg hunts and visits with the Easter Bunny.

A couple of surprising participants in the "egg-citing" event kicked off the Easter Celebration -- two red pandas, Lin and Kola, who hunted for paper eggs with snacks hidden inside.

Kendi ,the black rhino calf, also got one of the special Easter treats.

