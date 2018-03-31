NY passes law that domestic abusers surrender guns

New York state law allows judges to force convicted domestic abusers to give up all their firearms. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Lawmakers in New York have passed legislation that would allow judges to force convicted domestic abusers to surrender all their firearms.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously said domestic abusers in the state only had to give up their handguns but could keep other firearms.

Supporters of the measure say its passage allows a "glaring loophole" to be filled.

Cuomo says he hopes the legislation will make New York safer and stronger, as well as break the link between domestic abuse and gun violence.

