Celebration of Life fundraiser held for slain Florence mother and son

Celebration of Life: A fundraiser for Kelli and Aiden Kramer took over Muggbee’s Sports Bar and Grill in Florence (WXIX)

A fundraiser on Saturday for Kelli and Aiden Kramer took over Muggbee’s Sports Bar and Grill in Florence. Friends of the Kramer family organized the event to help offset the cost of their funerals after mother and son were shot and killed on March 21.

“Find the person that did this to this innocent child and this innocent mother,” Kelli’s longtime friend Julie Martin said, “…everything she did was for her child, everything.”

During the event, Martin couldn’t help showing her frustration that the person responsible for Kelli and Aiden’s deaths is still on the run.

“I want her back and I can't have her back... her mom can't have her back,” Martin said. “They need to be got.”

Muggbee’s Owner Jim Swan has hosted many fundraisers at his Florence bar but said the Kramer’s tragedy was difficult to hear about so he decided to help.

“It came out that the circumstances were unknown and then when a 9-year-old child was involved I'm like my grandson is 6-years-old so it really hit home,” Swan said.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Kelli and Aiden Kramer.

