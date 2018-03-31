Volunteers feeding NKY students needing lunch while schools close

Parents at Burlington Elementary in Boone County are collecting donations, so they can feed students on Monday who depend on their school for lunch, according to parent Jennifer Picket Barnett.

Volunteers are signing up to make sack lunches from items donated to the school.

According to Barnett, donations are coming in, but certain items are still needed like bread, meat, cheese, chips, fruit, and juice boxes.

Items can be dropped off at Burlington Elementary Sunday 5-6 p.m. and Monday 8-9 p.m.

Boone County, Covington, and Kenton County School Districts will be closed Monday.

According to Boone County's superintendent, the closure comes in response to the Kentucky Education Association's request to close schools in support of employees' pensions as well as proposed drastic cuts in Governor Matt Bevin's budget to local school districts.

