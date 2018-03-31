Roseanne Barr faces backlash for tweeting support of conspiracy theory

(CNN) - Actress Roseanne Barr is under fire after she tweeted support of a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Friday on Twitter, she wrote:

President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 31, 2018

Barr is referring to a theory called "The Storm" which alleges that high-profile Democrats and other famous people are involved in child sex trafficking rings and that Trump is breaking them up and arresting those responsible.

It's believed to have started after Trump mentioned last October that reporters were seeing, "the calm before the storm," but declined to elaborate.

Barr re-booted her classic sitcom "Roseanne" earlier this week to high ratings. In the new series, Barr's character is a supporter of the president.

Trump, himself, said that he called Barr to congratulate her on the new show's success.

