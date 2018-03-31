Roseanne Barr faces backlash for tweeting support of conspiracy - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Roseanne Barr faces backlash for tweeting support of conspiracy theory

(CNN) - Actress Roseanne Barr is under fire after she tweeted support of a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Friday on Twitter, she wrote:

Barr is referring to a theory called "The Storm" which alleges that high-profile Democrats and other famous people are involved in child sex trafficking rings and that Trump is breaking them up and arresting those responsible.

It's believed to have started after Trump mentioned last October that reporters were seeing, "the calm before the storm," but declined to elaborate.

Barr re-booted her classic sitcom "Roseanne" earlier this week to high ratings. In the new series, Barr's character is a supporter of the president.

Trump, himself, said that he called Barr to congratulate her on the new show's success.

