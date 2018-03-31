Cincinnati officials mourn loss of fire captain

Cincinnati Fire Department and other officials are mourning the loss of Capt. James Kettler.

The Engine 34 captain died off duty Friday night.

"We ask that you keep Captain Kettler's family and his crew at the 34s in your thoughts during this difficult time," said Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 president Matt Alter.

We are sorry for your loss & will keep you all in our thoughts & prayers. https://t.co/mI6JvJWoUL — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) March 31, 2018

