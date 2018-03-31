Cincinnati officials mourn loss of fire captain - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati officials mourn loss of fire captain

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Capt. James Kettler (Source: Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48) Capt. James Kettler (Source: Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Fire Department and other officials are mourning the loss of Capt. James Kettler.

The Engine 34 captain died off duty Friday night.

"We ask that you keep Captain Kettler's family and his crew at the 34s in your thoughts during this difficult time," said Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 president Matt Alter.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly