Man wounded after police say he fired at Kentucky officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say a man was hospitalized after he fired a gun at one police officer and two officers returned fire.
Louisville Metro Police Maj. Frank Hardison said 20-year-old Elijah Eubanks was in stable condition Saturday at University of Louisville Hospital. Neither officer was injured.
Police quickly released body camera video of the incident. Chief Steve Conrad said they did so because it's imperative for the department to be "a model of transparency."
The video shows an officer going to the passenger door. As it opens, footage shows Eubanks bringing up one hand and pointing it in the officer's direction. Although his hand is in shadows, he appears to be holding something dark.
