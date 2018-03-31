Catholic Church welcomes local inmates at Easter Masses

More than a dozen men and women in local prisons joined the Catholic Church at Easter Masses being held inside the prison walls this weekend.

Five women and eight men, at three separate Masses, were welcomed into full communion with the Catholic Church after more than 6 months of preparation.

The Masses were conducted by Most Reverend Joseph Binzer, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Easter is the typical time of year that new members are brought into the Catholic Church through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.

The initiation is part of the ministry provided by the Catholic Cincinnati Prison Mission of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. The Mission serves three local prisons: Lebanon Correctional Institution, Warren Correctional Institution and Dayton Correctional Institution

The ministry is made up of dozens of lay volunteers and several clergy who provide Catholic fellowship and instruction to the men and women at the correctional institutions each week.

