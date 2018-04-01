Pregnant woman kicked off Disney cruise by armed guards

The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board. (Source: Family video/WPLG/CNN)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WPLG/CNN) – Even though her doctor approved the trip, a pregnant woman says she was refused a spot on a Disney cruise, and when her family became frustrated, armed guards arrived to escort them away.

A family of 10, including a baby boy on the way, took a plane from St. Louis to Miami for their Disney Magic cruise. They were so excited they even had T-shirts made saying, “Keep calm and enjoy your Disney vacation.”

But after the family boarded, staff barred mother of two Emily Jackson, who was 25 weeks pregnant at the time of the cruise, from traveling because of safety concerns.

Like other major cruise lines, Disney Cruise Line does not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.

Jackson says she wasn’t aware of the policy and had her doctor’s approval to travel, but the family accepted the decision. Their luggage, however, was already on board the ship, and while attempting to resolve the issue, Jackson says her father raised his voice.

A few minutes later, armed guards arrived, she says.

"I was crying,” Jackson said. "I felt so bad because I felt like it was my fault that everybody couldn't go."

The family, hoping to record a vacation for their YouTube vlog recorded the debacle, as they got kicked out.

"They had the guy with a gun following us. They had a K-9 unit. So, we then had to take both babies outside, wait almost two hours for our luggage outside in the heat. Both babies are red-faced, and it was terrible," Jackson said.

Jackson says the armed guard scared her two children, who were already shaken up after their cruise was canceled. She also says the guard smirked and laughed at her family’s misfortune.

The family says they are getting a refund for the cruise, but their other vacation costs won’t be covered. They wanted to warn other families about the incident, particularly new moms.

