Cincinnati police investigating after man found shot in the face

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH

Cincinnati Police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say they found a man shot in the face inside a home at 2623 Firtree Court.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police say the extent of his injuries are unknown, but the man was not cooperating.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

