Hamilton Police get the 'hop' on Easter with April Fools themed post

By Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Hamilton Police introduce Twitter to newest officer, 'Benny the Bunny' in Easter, April Fools Day post (Credit: Hamilton Police) Hamilton Police introduce Twitter to newest officer, 'Benny the Bunny' in Easter, April Fools Day post (Credit: Hamilton Police)
HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

The Hamilton Police Department has a new, furry, four-legged member. Or do they?

In a lighthearted post combining Easter and April Fools Day, the department introduced the world to their newest crime-fighting member, Benny the Bunny.

Hamilton Police said due to the sensitive nose of rabbits, Benny would make a perfect drug detecting animal officer.

Move over man's best friend.

The post was all in good fun though and the department wished everyone a happy Easter, adding that it is April Fools Day after all.

If police dogs are K9s would police rabbits be R9s or B9s? I guess we will never know.

