Hamilton Police get the 'hop' on Easter with April Fools themed post

The Hamilton Police Department has a new, furry, four-legged member. Or do they?

In a lighthearted post combining Easter and April Fools Day, the department introduced the world to their newest crime-fighting member, Benny the Bunny.

Hamilton Police said due to the sensitive nose of rabbits, Benny would make a perfect drug detecting animal officer.

Move over man's best friend.

The post was all in good fun though and the department wished everyone a happy Easter, adding that it is April Fools Day after all.

We'd like you to meet the newest member of our team, Benny the Bunny! Did you know that rabbits have very sensitive noses? This makes them perfect for drug detection!

We hope everyone has a wonderful Easter today!

And did we mention today is also April Fool's Day? pic.twitter.com/P8I1S8t6Dz — Hamilton Ohio Police (@HamiltonOhioPD) April 1, 2018

If police dogs are K9s would police rabbits be R9s or B9s? I guess we will never know.

