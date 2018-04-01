University details expansion plans for western Ohio county

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) - Ohio University says its expansion into a western Ohio county won't compete with other area universities.

The school's associate dean for industry partnerships says the university in southeastern Ohio plans to begin teaching professional development courses at a research center in Beavercreek in Greene County. The Dayton Daily News reports the school is also planning to offer graduate school classes at a later point.

Associated Dean Scott Miller says the goal is to fulfill the educational needs for the area. There currently are no plans to offer undergraduate courses in the area.

The courses offered likely would include classes in the fields of electrical engineering, avionics, operations management and mechanical engineering.

Miller says Ohio University has reached out to colleges in the area to form local partnerships.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.