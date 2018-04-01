Corporations join in on April Fools' Day fun - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Corporations join in on April Fools' Day fun

Burger King, T-Mobile, and many more took to social media to taunt the gullible on April Fools' Day. (Source: BURGER KING/CNN) Burger King, T-Mobile, and many more took to social media to taunt the gullible on April Fools' Day. (Source: BURGER KING/CNN)

(RNN) - It's Easter Sunday, and it’s also April Fools' Day. The day of practical jokes and spreading hoaxes is here.

Chocolate burgers, smart phone shoes and other odd concepts remind us that if it sounds too good or wacky to be true, then it probably is.

Many companies are teasing customers and potential customers alike with interesting creations, new releases and presales, but are they real?

Burger King, T-Mobile, and many more took to social media to taunt the gullible.

First up, is the chocolate whopper. The new burger is decked out with a chocolate cake bun, raspberry syrup instead of ketchup and white chocolate rings in place of onions.

T-Mobile channels its inner Migos so that people can, walk it like they talk it, with magenta colored shoes that double as a smart phone. The company calls them, "T-Mobile sidekicks.”

The new release also came from the CEO's mouth, so it must be true.

Auntie Anne's promises the release of essential oil scented pretzels.

Take your chances, there are enough pranks floating around the internet today to go around. 

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly