Corporations join in on April Fools' Day fun

(RNN) - It's Easter Sunday, and it’s also April Fools' Day. The day of practical jokes and spreading hoaxes is here.

Chocolate burgers, smart phone shoes and other odd concepts remind us that if it sounds too good or wacky to be true, then it probably is.

Many companies are teasing customers and potential customers alike with interesting creations, new releases and presales, but are they real?

Burger King, T-Mobile, and many more took to social media to taunt the gullible.

First up, is the chocolate whopper. The new burger is decked out with a chocolate cake bun, raspberry syrup instead of ketchup and white chocolate rings in place of onions.

the NEW chocolate Whopper. coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe. pic.twitter.com/9N1snyYhRX — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 30, 2018

T-Mobile channels its inner Migos so that people can, walk it like they talk it, with magenta colored shoes that double as a smart phone. The company calls them, "T-Mobile sidekicks.”

The new release also came from the CEO's mouth, so it must be true.

The best way to kick off the launch of #TMOsidekicks?! By selling them on @TMobile’s very own shopping network. Get your phones ready because orders on the world’s first ever smartshoephone is goin’ to sell out fast! — John Legere (@JohnLegere) March 30, 2018

Auntie Anne's promises the release of essential oil scented pretzels.

Introducing the newest line of essential pretzel oils from “House of A.” Scents include Freshly Baked, Salty and Cinnamon Twist. — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) March 30, 2018

Take your chances, there are enough pranks floating around the internet today to go around.

