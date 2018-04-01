States protect their carnival ride inspectors from lawsuits

By JOHN SEEWER

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Attorneys for the victims in a deadly thrill ride accident at last summer's Ohio State Fair are criticizing a law that they say shields state inspectors from being sued.

Ohio, like many other states, gives its ride inspectors immunity from accusations of negligence.

It's one reason why most lawsuits in thrill ride accidents target the ride owners and manufacturers but not the government-employed inspectors.

Two tentative settlements have been reached within the past few weeks over the Ohio State Fair accident caused when a rusted steel arm snapped on a carnival ride.

Court filings show the ride operator and a private company that inspected the ride are set to pay the family of a teenager who died and another teenager who was seriously hurt more than $1 million each.

