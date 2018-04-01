Take me out to the ballgame: What's new at GABP

Crews prepare the field before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Grab the peanuts and crackerjacks.

It's time to sing 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' as you make the trek down Pete Rose Way to Great American Ball Park to partake in America's pastime.

with the 2018 season underway for the Cincinnati Reds, it's not just a few new faces on the field, but around the park as well.

The Reds want to make sure you're aware of all of their new features before you step onto the concourse this season.

New Food & Concessions:

Frisch’s Signature Hot Fudge Cake and Crinkle Fries will be served at two locations near sections 119 and 130.

Bootleggers Bar presented by Northside Distilling Co. will be serving drinks featuring Northside Distilling’s vodka and whiskey.

Smoothie King will be serving four types of smoothies on the third base Terrace Level concourse.

United Dairy Farmers' Homemade Brands Ice Cream Products will be served at seven locations around the ballpark including the UDF Markets.

Taft’s Ale House will have a concession stand on third base concourse featuring four beers on draught and their signature Nellie’s Key Lime Caribbean Ale in cans around the ballpark.

Servatii iced cookies will be served in the UDF Markets and Servatii pretzel buns will be featured on two new concession items: the Goetta Burger and DAS Burger.

Dunkin Donuts iced coffee and hot coffee will be served at eight concession stands around the ballpark starting in mid-April.

Delaware North Sportservice is debuting new concessions items around the ballpark including: Goetta Fry Box: Fries or Tots topped with goetta gravy, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions. Queen City Wicked Sausages: Selection of chipotle, ghost pepper and jalapeno sausages, topped with fresh peppers and onions Smokehouse Bowl: Pulled pork, cole slaw, baked beans & mac-n-cheese layered in a fried tortilla shell and topped with Montgomery Inn BBQ sauce Candy Cloud Waffle Cone: Waffle cone wrapped in cotton candy, filled with soft serve ice cream and topped with sprinkles



New Ballpark Features:

Budweiser BOWTIE Bar: A second level has been added to the BOWTIE Bar in right field and is open to all ticketed fans. Reds officials say this expansive deck offers unique views of the field and Ohio River along with access to the full-service BOWTIE Bar and new bar serving Budweiser products on the upper level.

Budweiser Balcony: The new Budweiser Balcony in right field contains 12 loge boxes, each with 4 seats, and offers private tables and TV monitors. Boxes are available for 2018 season plans.

Garden Bar: Open to all ticketed fans, the new Garden Bar is located just inside the main ballpark entrance to the right of the Crosley Terrace gates. The Garden Bar serves beer, wine, soda and water from the time ballpark gates open until the end of the seventh inning. Reds officials say Budweiser happy hour beers will be served prior to the start of the game.

Clydesdale Cart: The Clydesdale Cart on Crosley Terrace is located outside the gates near the Joe Morgan and Pete Rose statues. Reds officials say they will serve Budweiser beers during a pregame happy hour. Official say fans are permitted to bring the beer and cup through the gates into the ballpark. The Clydesdale Cart will be open two hours prior to the first pitch and close at the beginning of the game.

The Handlebar Terrace: Reds officials say fans with tickets to The Handlebar at the Riverfront Club now have an outdoor terrace to enjoy great views of the field and Ohio River.

Upgrades Around The Ballpark:

Ballpark Express: The Ballpark Express mobile order pick-up stations are expanding to three locations for 2018 plus many more food and beverage options are available to order exclusively on the MLB Ballpark app, Reds officials say. The three locations are the Kroger Fan Zone, third base Terrace Level, and third base View Level. Fans can place their food or drink order on the MLB Ballpark app, wait for an alert that the order is ready, and then pick it up from the designated locker.

FOX Sports Club: Reds officials say as part of the ongoing partnership with FOX Sports and FOX Sports Ohio, the official name of the FOX Sports Ohio Champions Club will now be known as the FOX Sports Club.

The Machine Room Grille: The newly renovated Machine Room Grille is open to all fans and has added take-out ordering and a “bucketball” game table for the 2018 season.

Center-Field Pavilion featuring Laura’s Lean Bullpen Decks: The Center-Field Pavilion is a glass-enclosed, climate-controlled area, featuring a non-reflective glass shield that doubles as the batter’s eye. New in 2018, the renovated Center-Field Pavilion is now connected to the Laura’s Lean Bullpen Decks, the Reds say. The decks are an open-air tiered area directly above the visitors’ bullpen.

LED Ballpark Lighting: All the lighting at Great American Ball Park is in the process of being converted to energy-efficient LED bulbs, the Reds say. This is part of an 18-month project. The field lighting portion has been completed for Opening Day.

Netting: The Reds say additional netting has been installed that extends to the end of each dugout and the existing netting behind home plate has been replaced.

Reds Hall of Fame & Museum:

Reds Threads Exhibit: The Reds say they're offering a chance to explore the evolution of the uniforms worn by the Reds in their newest exhibit. The exhibit includes more than 120 uniform items including jerseys, jackets, pants, and caps.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.