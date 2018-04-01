A walk down memory lane: Reds open new exhibit

If baseball is America's pastime, then uniforms must be our pastime's pastime.

The Cincinnati Reds are celebrating their history this season with their new Reds Threads exhibit.

The exhibit opened on March 29 at Great American Ball Park and features over 200 uniform items including jerseys, jackets, pants, and caps, Reds officials say.

The Reds say the exhibit traces the history of the team's uniforms all the way back to the 1869 Red Stockings' introduction of the knicker-style uniform that became the model for baseball uniforms everywhere.

The exhibit also features uniform styles throughout baseball history, Reds officials say, as well as Major League uniform transformations that took place between the 1950s and 1970s.

The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is located next to GABP and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round with extended hours on game days.

