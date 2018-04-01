Rock Hall to get $4.1M sponsorship; also to join in festival

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says it will receive $4.1 million over five years to help expand its youth education programs and community activities.
The Rock Hall announced this week that PNC Bank has pledged $3.75 million to support various programming such as free events and live music. The PNC Foundation pledged another $375,000 to help underwrite the youth education program Toddler Rock.
The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports the Rock Hall also is partnering with others to bring a music festival to downtown Cleveland this summer.
The inaugural InCuya festival on Aug. 25 and 26 will be presented by concert promoter AEG Presents in partnership with the Rock Hall, the city of Cleveland and Destination Cleveland.
The cross-genre and multigenerational festival will feature national and local musicians.
