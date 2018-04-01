UC's Evans to enter NBA Draft

UC’s Jacob Evans will declare for the 2018 NBA Draft.



UC’s leading scorer made the announcement Sunday and told ESPN he will not hire an agent at this time, leaving him the option to return to school for his senior season depending on the feedback he receives from NBA teams.



“I didn’t sign an agent yet, but I’m entering my name with plans on getting picked in the first round. I’m not just testing to come back to school,” Evans told ESPN.



Evans, a junior, averaged 13 points, nearly five rebounds and three assists last season. His shooting ability and defensive versatility have him projected as a possible late first round draft pick.



If Evans does not return to UC, the Bearcats will lose three of their top four scorers from last season – losing Gary Clark and Kyle Washington to graduation.



Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.