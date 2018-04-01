Ambulance crashes into building, three killed

Three people were killed when an ambulance crashed into a building west of Chicago. (Source: WLS/CNN)

ILLINOIS (WLS/CNN) - Three people died in Illinois when an ambulance crashed into a building.

The incident happened in Bellwood, west of Chicago, on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the vehicle appeared to have spun out of control

The driver, an ambulance assistant and the patient were all killed.

Police are investigating the incident.

