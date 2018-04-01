Ambulance crashes into building, three killed

The peaceful demonstration that drew between 200 and 300 people to a downtown park came a day after a private autopsy released by the family showed Stephon Clark was shot from behind.Full Story >
The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.Full Story >
The Trump administration is siding with the Palestine Liberation Organization in urging the Supreme Court to reject an appeal from American victims of terrorist attacks in Israel in the early 2000s.Full Story >
