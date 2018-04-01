Board plans to meet with Anderson High School over Redskins mascot

The Forest Hills School District announced the Board of Education is holding a meeting with the Anderson High School Branding and Mascot Committee Monday.

The two groups plan to meet to discuss Anderson's mascot which is the Redskins, the district says.

In 2014 when the NFL's Washington Redskins lost trademark protection on their mascot, the high school spoke up and said they would not give up their mascot.

At the time, Anderson Principal Mike Broad water said in the two years he has been with the Forest Hills Local School District, he has heard no complaints or concerns about the redskins mascot.

In 1999, the Forest Hills school board voted unanimously to keep the mascot after supporters of the American Indian movement asked it be changed.

The meeting is being held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Nagel Middle School.

