WATCH: Local Tuskegee Airman busts a move in his 90s

A local Tuskegee Airman isn't letting his 90s slow him down.

Leslie Edwards has picked up line dancing -- to help keep his mind and his body fit at 93 years old.

And now his teacher his honoring him with a special dance.

"I was amazed when I saw that he was dancing," said Barbara Garvin, senior line dancing instructor. "So I thought, well, I should make up a dance in his honor."

"I don't get out there unless I can enjoy myself. And I enjoy the people I'm dancing around," Edwards said. "I told them I'm a Tuskegee Airman and this is my last flight. Can you help make a good landing for me with some kind of dance?"

"Nothing slows him down," Garvin said. "He drives, and he does everything. I want to be like him when I grow up!"

