Police say shooter fires into car, kills man inside vehicle

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say an unidentified shooter apparently fired several shots into a car, killing a man inside the vehicle in Cleveland.
Cleveland police say officers received a call around 11:45 Saturday night about shots fired near an intersection on the city's west side. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chach) says police found a man who had been shot multiple times in the driver's seat of a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities didn't immediately release the man's name, pending notification of family members.
Police say the shooter fled after firing into the car.
No arrests had been reported in the case.
