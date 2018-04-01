Ogunbowale encore! Final Four hero lifts Notre Dame to title

A man tells police he was shot in the head on I-75 Northbound during a possible road rage incident in Dayton. He then drove himself 20 minutes to a friend's house in Clayton, an incident report says.Full Story >
EARLY MONDAY MORNING IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A MIX OF RAIN, WET SNOW AND SOME FREEZING RAIN WILL BE EXITING THE AREA DURING THE VERY EARLY MORNING HOURSFull Story >
Bryce Harper hit two home runs, leadoff man Adam Eaton capped his big opening series with a two-run drive and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.Full Story >
A local Tuskegee Airman isn't letting his 90s slow him down. Leslie Edwards has picked up line dancing -- to help keep his mind and his body fit at 93 years old. And now his teacher his honoring him with a special dance in his honor.Full Story >
The Forest Hills School District announced the Board of Education is holding a meeting with the Anderson High School Branding and Mascot Committee Monday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaFull Story >
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedFull Story >
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseFull Story >
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.Full Story >
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.Full Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainFull Story >
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.Full Story >
