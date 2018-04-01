No. 1 Villanova leads No. 3 Michigan 37-28 at halftime

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, left, drives to the basket over Villanova forward Eric Paschall during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein talk to Tracy Wolfson during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four...
Sunday, April 1 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:53:25 GMT
Monday, April 2 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-02 18:59:52 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
All hail the 3: From humble beginnings, shooting the 3 now the key to a title.Full Story >
Sunday, April 1 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-04-01 20:33:30 GMT
Monday, April 2 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-04-02 17:45:32 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein shake hands during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketb...
One-and-done phenomenon not a concern for Villanova and Michigan on the road to national title game.Full Story >
Sunday, April 1 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:13:19 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 10:07 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:07:51 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Villanova's Phil Booth answers questions during a news conference for the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in San Antonio.
Villanova's chances of winning a second national championship are about more than just its torrid 3-point shooting.Full Story >
Sunday, April 1 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:03:22 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-04-02 01:36:32 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Facing a team that shoots as well as Villanova, limiting the takes from 3-point range is about as important as limiting the makes.Full Story >
Sunday, April 1 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:33:20 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-04-02 00:34:18 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Moe Wagner is likely to play a major role in Michigan's attempt to upset mighty Villanova in the NCAA Tournament championship game.Full Story >
Sunday, April 1 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:33:09 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-02 00:03:22 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) reacts during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Kansas, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Near-perfect Paschall gives Villanova another 3-point threat for one of the best shooting teams in the country.Full Story >
Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:06:24 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.Full Story >
Sunday, April 1 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:55:28 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-04-01 20:34:47 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots over Kansas's Lagerald Vick (2) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Michigan's stingy defense to face its ultimate test against Villanova's horde of long-range shooters in national title game.Full Story >
Saturday, March 31 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:13:01 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-04-01 16:24:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Loyola-Chicago guard Ben Richardson (14) fights for a rebound with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and Charles Matthews, right, during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tourn...
No. 3 Michigan and No. 1 Villanova will face off for the national championship on Monday in San Antonio. TX.
Saturday, March 31 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 01:32:53 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:25:00 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan's Zavier Simpson (3) drives the ball against Loyola-Chicago's Ben Richardson (14) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
Simpson, Abdur-Rahkman struggle, Michigan still advances to national title game after knocking off underdog Loyola-Chicago.Full Story >
Saturday, March 31 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:42:35 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:55:52 GMT
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.Full Story >
SAN ANTONIO, TX (RNN) - The three wasn’t falling early but when it started, Villanova got rolling.
No. 1-seeded Villanova holds a 37-28 lead over No. 3-seeded Michigan at halftime in the men’s basketball national championship game.
Sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo has a game-high 18 points and is 3-4 from beyond the arch.
Even so, Nova has struggled mightily to sink 3-pointers. The Wildcats are just 4-13 from deep.
Mortiz Wagner and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman are keeping the Wolverines in striking distance. Wagner has 11 points and Abdur-Rahkman has 10.
As a team, the Wolverines are shooting 42 percent from the field and are a miserable 4-7 from the charity stripe.
Villanova (33-7) is vying for its third national championship. They last won the big one in 2016.
The Wolverines (35-4) are hoping to take just their second title, the first since 1989.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
Monday, April 2 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-04-02 06:23:54 GMT
Monday, April 2 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:16:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Tim Donnelly). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, bumps his fist with Mikal Bridges as Jalen Brunson, center, and Bridges arrive at a news conference with head coach Jay Wright, left, and Mikal Bridges for the championship game of the Fin...
What to keep an eye on when Villanova faces Michigan in the NCAA championship game in San Antonio.Full Story >
Monday, April 2 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:03:39 GMT
Monday, April 2 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:16:10 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein shake hands during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketb...
ESPN's Jay Bilas likes Villanova to cut down the nets, but reminds AP Sports Special Events that even two titles in three years does not a dynasty make.Full Story >
Monday, April 2 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:15:13 GMT
Monday, April 2 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:16:07 GMT
(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Michigan's Isaiah Livers (4) and Loyola-Chicago's Cameron Krutwig (25) battle for the ball at the tip off during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in ...
Closing act: After the tournament, an uncertain future looms for college basketball.Full Story >
Monday, April 2 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:23:51 GMT
Monday, April 2 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:34:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale sinks a 3-point basket over Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians, right, to defeat Mississippi State 61-58 in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1,...
Arike Ogunbowale put an exclamation point on a thrilling women's college basketball season.Full Story >
