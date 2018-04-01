No. 1 Villanova throttles No. 3 Michigan 79-62 for 2nd national title in 3 years

Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.

Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.

Simpson, Abdur-Rahkman struggle, Michigan still advances to national title game after knocking off underdog Loyola-Chicago.

Simpson, Abdur-Rahkman struggle, Michigan still advances to national title game after knocking off underdog Loyola-Chicago.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan's Zavier Simpson (3) drives the ball against Loyola-Chicago's Ben Richardson (14) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan's Zavier Simpson (3) drives the ball against Loyola-Chicago's Ben Richardson (14) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...

No. 3 Michigan and No. 1 Villanova will face off for the national championship on Monday in San Antonio. TX.

No. 3 Michigan and No. 1 Villanova will face off for the national championship on Monday in San Antonio. TX.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Loyola-Chicago guard Ben Richardson (14) fights for a rebound with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and Charles Matthews, right, during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tourn...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Loyola-Chicago guard Ben Richardson (14) fights for a rebound with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and Charles Matthews, right, during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tourn...

Michigan D faces toughest test yet with 'Nova for NCAA title

Michigan D faces toughest test yet with 'Nova for NCAA title

Michigan's stingy defense to face its ultimate test against Villanova's horde of long-range shooters in national title game.

Michigan's stingy defense to face its ultimate test against Villanova's horde of long-range shooters in national title game.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots over Kansas's Lagerald Vick (2) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots over Kansas's Lagerald Vick (2) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.

Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...

Near-perfect Paschall gives Villanova another 3-point threat for one of the best shooting teams in the country.

Near-perfect Paschall gives Villanova another 3-point threat for one of the best shooting teams in the country.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) reacts during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Kansas, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) reacts during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Kansas, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Villanova's Jay Wright and Michigan's John Beilein bring drastically different styles into the NCAA championship game.

Villanova's Jay Wright and Michigan's John Beilein bring drastically different styles into the NCAA championship game.

Moe Wagner is likely to play a major role in Michigan's attempt to upset mighty Villanova in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

Moe Wagner is likely to play a major role in Michigan's attempt to upset mighty Villanova in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Facing a team that shoots as well as Villanova, limiting the takes from 3-point range is about as important as limiting the makes.

Facing a team that shoots as well as Villanova, limiting the takes from 3-point range is about as important as limiting the makes.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Villanova's chances of winning a second national championship are about more than just its torrid 3-point shooting.

Villanova's chances of winning a second national championship are about more than just its torrid 3-point shooting.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Villanova's Phil Booth answers questions during a news conference for the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Villanova's Phil Booth answers questions during a news conference for the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in San Antonio.

More than 3s: Villanova must move ball, rebound vs. Michigan

More than 3s: Villanova must move ball, rebound vs. Michigan

One-and-done phenomenon not a concern for Villanova and Michigan on the road to national title game.

One-and-done phenomenon not a concern for Villanova and Michigan on the road to national title game.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein shake hands during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketb...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein shake hands during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketb...

Villanova and Michigan have no need for one-and-dones

Villanova and Michigan have no need for one-and-dones

All hail the 3: From humble beginnings, shooting the 3 now the key to a title.

All hail the 3: From humble beginnings, shooting the 3 now the key to a title.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...

From humble beginnings, 3-point shot now the key to a title

From humble beginnings, 3-point shot now the key to a title

Villanova's Mikal Bridges is focused more on doing anything his team needs to win the national championship than his stats or how many shots he'll get against Michigan on Monday night.

Villanova's Mikal Bridges is focused more on doing anything his team needs to win the national championship than his stats or how many shots he'll get against Michigan on Monday night.

(AP Photo/Chris Steppig, NCAA Photos Pool). Villanova's Mikal Bridges (25) goes up for a shot against Kansas's Lagerald Vick (2) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in...

(AP Photo/Chris Steppig, NCAA Photos Pool). Villanova's Mikal Bridges (25) goes up for a shot against Kansas's Lagerald Vick (2) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in...

For Villanova's Bridges, it's more about winning than stats

For Villanova's Bridges, it's more about winning than stats

There's a reason so much of the talk surrounding the NCAA Tournament championship game is about 3-pointers.

There's a reason so much of the talk surrounding the NCAA Tournament championship game is about 3-pointers.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...

Behind huge game from DiVincenzo, Villanova tops Michigan 79-62 for title.

Behind huge game from DiVincenzo, Villanova tops Michigan 79-62 for title.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (10) chases the loose ball against Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018, in...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (10) chases the loose ball against Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018, in...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein talk to Tracy Wolfson during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, left, drives to the basket over Villanova forward Eric Paschall during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1), Eric Paschall (4) and players on Villanova bench react to a 3-point basket during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan, Mo

(AP Photo/Eric Gay) Villanova guard Jalen Brunson, center, celebrates with teammates after beating Michigan 79-62 in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018, in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX (RNN) - As if the Super Bowl wasn’t enough, the Philadelphia area has another reason to celebrate.

No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.

The three ball wouldn't fall early on. When it did, Villanova got rolling. The Wildcats went just 3-11 from deep in the first half.

The struggles were enough to give Michigan a 21-14 lead midway through the first half.

Once sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo checked in, the momentum swung in Nova’s favor. He managed 18 points and went 3-4 from beyond the arc in the first half.

He finished with a game-high 31 points and went 6-10 from downtown.

Mortiz Wagner and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman are kept the Wolverines in striking distance in the first half. Michigan only trailed 37-28 at the break.

But the 3-point woes that had plagued Nova in the first half fell to Michigan as it shot a pitiful 14 percent from deep.

Wagner had 16 points and Abdur-Rahkman had 23.

Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges led Villanova in scoring all season long. Bridges finished with 19 points and Brunson finished with 9 in the title game.

Vegas favored Villanova in the championship game by 6 ½ points. It was easy to see why.

The Wildcats (36-4) won the Big East Conference Championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They skated through Radford, Alabama, West Virginia and Texas Tech en route to their Final Four matchup with Kansas.

The Wildcats sank 18 3-pointers to beat the Jayhawks in the Final Four. The performance set a Final Four record for 3-pointers made and was their ninth straight win by double digits.

Monday night's title win made it 10 straight wins by double-digit points.

The Wolverines (35-5) took the Big Ten Tournament title and earned a No. 3 seed.

When the NCAA tourney rolled around, they pulled off tight wins against Houston and Florida State and soundly defeated Montana and Texas A&M.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.