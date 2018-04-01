Villanova, Michigan to play for national title Monday - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Villanova, Michigan to play for national title Monday

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein talk to Tracy Wolfson during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four...

    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein shake hands during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament.
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Villanova's Phil Booth answers questions during a news conference for the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in San Antonio.
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) reacts during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Kansas, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots over Kansas's Lagerald Vick (2) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Loyola-Chicago guard Ben Richardson (14) fights for a rebound with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and Charles Matthews, right, during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament.

    No. 3 Michigan and No. 1 Villanova will face off for the national championship on Monday in San Antonio. TX.

    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan's Zavier Simpson (3) drives the ball against Loyola-Chicago's Ben Richardson (14) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
(RNN) - The Cinderella story of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament did not get a happy ending.

Michigan's strong second-half surge upended Loyola-Chicago’s championship hopes in the Final Four Saturday. The Wolverines topped the Ramblers 69-57.

Shortly after, Villanova hammered Kansas 95-79 to reach the title game.

Michigan and Villanova will meet Monday in San Antonio, TX, in the championship game. Tip-off is at 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS.

Knocking off the Cinderella team would be enough to label anyone a villain. But oddsmakers in Las Vegas have given the Wolverines a different label: underdog.

Vegas favors Villanova in Monday’s championship game by 6 ½ points. It’s easy to see why.

The Wildcats won the Big East Conference Championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They skated through Radford, Alabama, West Virginia and Texas Tech en route to their Final Four matchup with Kansas.

The Wildcats sank 18 3-pointers to beat the Jayhawks in the Final Four. The performance set a Final Four record for 3-pointers made and was their ninth straight win by double digits.

Villanova (33-7) is vying for its third national championship. They last won the big one in 2016.

Even so, Michigan is no pushover. The Wolverines took the Big Ten Tournament title and earned a No. 3 seed.

When the NCAA tourney rolled around, they pulled off tight wins against Houston and Florida State and soundly defeated Montana and Texas A&M.

The Wolverines (35-4) are hoping to take just their second title, the first since 1989.

In the title game, Michigan will have to stop the Villanova leading scorers Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

Brunson, a 6-3 guard, averages a team-high 19.2 points per game and was named the national player of the year by the Associated Press. Bridges, a 6-6 guard, is right behind him with 17.6 points per game.

Eric Paschall, a 6-9 forward, shouldn't be overlooked. He nailed four 3-pointers and led in Nova in scoring with 24 points in their last game against Kansas.

The Wolverines would struggle to match Nova beyond the arch, but they boast a matchup nightmare in the paint. Mortiz Wagner, a 6-11 forward from Berlin, Germany, leads the Wolverines with 14.6 points per game.

Charles Matthews, a 6-6 guard, averages 13.1 and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, a 6-4 guard, averages 12.6 per game.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein shake hands during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament.
    (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
    (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, bumps his fist with Mikal Bridges as Jalen Brunson, center, and Bridges arrive at a news conference for the championship game of the Final Four.
