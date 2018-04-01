Police: Man says he drove self 20 min after being shot in head on I-75

A man tells police he was shot in the head on I-75 Northbound during a possible road rage incident in Dayton.

He then drove himself 20 minutes to a friend's house in Clayton, an incident report says.

The man told police his friend took him from there to Good Samaritan North Emergency in Englewood, where a nurse requested an officer after the man said he had been shot on the highway.

A 911 caller reported witnessing the shooting near the Edwin C. Moses exit around 11:45 a.m.

The motorist told police a light blue Honda mini-van and a beige Chevy pickup truck appeared to be competing for space on the highway.

"They were speeding up and slowing down, (messing) with each other," the caller said. "And then I heard three sounds -- could have been gunshots."

The caller told dispatch the van took off at a high speed and exited the highway at Edward C. Moses after the sounds. He then said he saw the truck's window had been shattered.

The nurse called police to report the shooting around 12:40 p.m.

Police say there is no information about possible suspects.

