Police: Man says he drove self 20 min after being shot in head on I-75

The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.Full Story >
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.Full Story >
President Donald Trump claims Border Patrol agents can't do their jobs properly because of "ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws".Full Story >
President Donald Trump claims Border Patrol agents can't do their jobs properly because of "ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws".Full Story >
China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.Full Story >
China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.Full Story >
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.Full Story >
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.Full Story >
Teri Nobles has given birth to one child, twins and now triplets.Full Story >
Teri Nobles has given birth to one child, twins and now triplets.Full Story >