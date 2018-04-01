MADD president: Release of affluenza teen will be 'tough day'

During the trial, his legal team blamed "affluenza," arguing his wealthy upbringing kept him from knowing right from wrong. (Source: KTRT/CNN)

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) - In 2013, then 16-year-old Ethan Couch killed four people while driving drunk.

During the trial, his legal team blamed "affluenza," arguing his wealthy upbringing kept him from knowing right from wrong.

Ethan was given probation until he ran away to Mexico in 2015.

A judge originally sentenced him to probation, but he ended up violating that and was in prison the last two years as a result.

Couch is scheduled to be released from prison on Monday. Collen Sheehey, the national president of MADD, said Monday will be a tough day with mixed emotions for his victims' families.

“As an organization, we'll be there to serve them if they need us. We'll continue to watch him, because we have a partnership with Tarrant County to make sure that he at least adheres to all his rules of probation when he does get out on Monday," she said.

Copyright 2018 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.