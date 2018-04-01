Florence police track wanted man through woods, into sewer

Police say they arrested Fugate in a sewer after tracking him through the woods on March 31. (Florence PD)

John Fugate, arrested March 31 by Florence Police after a foot pursuit into the woods. (Florence PD)

Florence Police say they tracked a wanted suspect through woods and marshes before finding him in a sewer Saturday.

The manhunt was three hours long.

Joshua Fugate, 31, of Hazard, Kentucky, was wanted on several warrants, including burglary, theft, assault and evading police.

Police say he ran into a nearby wooded area when spotted on Mall Road on Saturday. Units set up a perimeter and contained him in the woods. A K-9 tracked him in the sewer, where he was arrested.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office assisted.

Police say he had been evading arrest for three years.

Fugate faces fleeing, trespassing and drug charges.

