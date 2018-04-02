King assassination anniversary to be commemorated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be commemorated at Ohio's Statehouse this week.
The Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission is holding the public ceremony in the atrium of the Statehouse in Columbus on Wednesday. It will celebrate King's life and legacy.
Speakers will include the Rev. Joel L. King, Jr., a first cousin of the late civil rights leader, and David Jehnsen, chair and founding trustee of the Institute for Human Rights and Responsibilities. Jehnsen also led a Chicago-based delegation to the 1963 March on Washington. The Columbus State Community College Gospel Vocal Ensemble will perform.
The commission is housed in the Equal Opportunity Division of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Florence Police say they tracked a wanted suspect through woods and marshes before finding him in a sewer Saturday. The manhunt was three hours long.Full Story >
Florence Police say they tracked a wanted suspect through woods and marshes before finding him in a sewer Saturday. The manhunt was three hours long.Full Story >
A man tells police he was shot in the head on I-75 Northbound during a possible road rage incident in Dayton. He then drove himself 20 minutes to a friend's house in Clayton, an incident report says.Full Story >
A man tells police he was shot in the head on I-75 Northbound during a possible road rage incident in Dayton. He then drove himself 20 minutes to a friend's house in Clayton, an incident report says.Full Story >
EARLY MONDAY MORNING IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A MIX OF RAIN, WET SNOW AND SOME FREEZING RAIN WILL BE EXITING THE AREA DURING THE VERY EARLY MORNING HOURSFull Story >
EARLY MONDAY MORNING IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A MIX OF RAIN, WET SNOW AND SOME FREEZING RAIN WILL BE EXITING THE AREA DURING THE VERY EARLY MORNING HOURSFull Story >
Bryce Harper hit two home runs, leadoff man Adam Eaton capped his big opening series with a two-run drive and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.Full Story >
Bryce Harper hit two home runs, leadoff man Adam Eaton capped his big opening series with a two-run drive and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.Full Story >
A local Tuskegee Airman isn't letting his 90s slow him down. Leslie Edwards has picked up line dancing -- to help keep his mind and his body fit at 93 years old. And now his teacher his honoring him with a special dance in his honor.Full Story >
A local Tuskegee Airman isn't letting his 90s slow him down. Leslie Edwards has picked up line dancing -- to help keep his mind and his body fit at 93 years old. And now his teacher his honoring him with a special dance in his honor.Full Story >